Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Expands By 25.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,375.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

