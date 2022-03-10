Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Expands By 25.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,375.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.
