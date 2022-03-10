Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Declines By 17.3%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

KOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

KOD opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $137.05.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

