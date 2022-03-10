Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Increases By 469.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 469.5% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAOOY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,146. KAO has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

