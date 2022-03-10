Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expands By 26.3%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 935,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $311.20 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

