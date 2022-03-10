Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Declines By 17.9%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 285,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

GLMD stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

