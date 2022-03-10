Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Drops By 95.7%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GAXY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 389,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,813. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Galaxy Next Generation (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.