Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Drops By 95.7%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GAXY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 389,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,813. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

