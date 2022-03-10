Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Expands By 25.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSWA opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
