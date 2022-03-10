Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Expands By 25.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSWA opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Get First Sound Bank alerts:

First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.