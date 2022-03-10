Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Increases By 1,116.8%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 1,116.8% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of E.On from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 218,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,341. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

