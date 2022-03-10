Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Drops By 93.8%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the February 13th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Dalrada has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.93.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

