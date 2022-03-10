Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Declines By 99.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Capstone Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.09.
Capstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Companies (CAPC)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.