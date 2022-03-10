Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Declines By 99.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Capstone Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

