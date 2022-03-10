Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Drops By 87.5%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASXFY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 8,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. ASX has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7819 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

