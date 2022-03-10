Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Rises By 27.9%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.95 on Thursday. American National Group has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,727 shares of company stock worth $12,053,899. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in American National Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,822,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,631,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 111,577 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

