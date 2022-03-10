Short Interest in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Drops By 92.3%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMAO stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. American Acquisition Opportunity has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

