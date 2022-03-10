Short Interest in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Decreases By 16.7%

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 341,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACEV opened at $10.03 on Thursday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

