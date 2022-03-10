Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $523.03 and last traded at $530.67. Approximately 133,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,696,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $897.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,270.81.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Shopify by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

