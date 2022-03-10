Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

