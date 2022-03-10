Sherrington Robin Sells 21,710 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

