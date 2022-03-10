Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SHCAY stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

