Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.41.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

