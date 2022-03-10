Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
SVNDY stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.08. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Seven & i Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.
