Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Head to Head Comparison

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 4.65 -$65.58 million ($0.75) -9.77 Mirati Therapeutics $72.09 million 65.54 -$581.78 million ($11.17) -7.62

Seres Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirati Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -45.25% -47.52% -19.77% Mirati Therapeutics N/A -47.79% -41.72%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seres Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 164.83%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $175.90, indicating a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Mirati Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

