Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 340,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,515,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.63 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of £18.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

About Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

