Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 340,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,515,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.63 ($0.15).
The company has a market cap of £18.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
