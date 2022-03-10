Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,647. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 202,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

