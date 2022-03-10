Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

