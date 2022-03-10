Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.25. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3,893 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

