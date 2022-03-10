Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 92462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
