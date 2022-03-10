SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

SEAS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.77. 8,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.20.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

