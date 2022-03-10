Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,289,727.05 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SGEN traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $154.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Seagen by 55.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Seagen by 338.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

