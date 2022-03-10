Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.81

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.81 and traded as high as C$25.00. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 249,047 shares trading hands.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.83.
About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
