Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.81

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.81 and traded as high as C$25.00. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 249,047 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,769.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,910.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

