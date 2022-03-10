Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

