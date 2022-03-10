Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

