Scout Investments Inc. Sells 35,049 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,049 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $418.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

