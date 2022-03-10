Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.