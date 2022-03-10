Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,621 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

