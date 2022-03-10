Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.63 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Plexus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plexus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.82. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

