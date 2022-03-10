Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $39.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

