Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

