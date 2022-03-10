Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,442. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06.

