Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

