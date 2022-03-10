Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

