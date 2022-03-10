Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

