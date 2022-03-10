Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $3,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $967,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ARBK opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. Argo Blockchain Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

