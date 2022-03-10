Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,600 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 72.0% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,556,000 after acquiring an additional 946,969 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 437.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 340,160 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $10.03 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

