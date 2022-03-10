Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vy Global Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 138,519 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,695,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGG stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

