Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,813 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 661,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,198 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

