Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €154.00 ($167.39) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($190.22) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €165.17 ($179.53).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €145.26 ($157.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €152.43 and its 200-day moving average is €153.12. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

