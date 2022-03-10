Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.90 ($8.59) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.80 ($8.48).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.53 ($6.01) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.97.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

