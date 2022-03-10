SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SALRF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.00.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

SalMar ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

