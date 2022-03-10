SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SALRF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.00.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

