Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of SAGE opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

