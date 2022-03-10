Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Raised to C$3.70

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 126.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBB. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.
TSE SBB remained flat at $C$1.63 during trading hours on Thursday. 362,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.14.
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.
